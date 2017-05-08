Marin rail quiet zone could start Thu...

Marin rail quiet zone could start Thursday

Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The future of a railroad quiet zone in Marin - which may be ready to implement by Thursday - will be decided this week as the contentious issue comes before an unusual joint study session of the San Rafael and Novato city councils. Frustrated with horns during testing, some in Marin have clamored for the quiet zone to be established immediately to stop train horns from blaring.

Sonoma, CA

