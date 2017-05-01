Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup May 2

Cinco de Mayo fun: On Friday, May 5, El Verano School will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 5 to 8:30 p.m. There will be folkloric dancers, Mexican food, jump houses, a student talent show, a DJ, and a variety of information booths. On Sunday, May 7, La Luz Center hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo event at the Plaza from noon to 6 p.m. The event includes local food, live music by Extrovertidos and Mariachi Barragan, a kid zone, and a performance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.