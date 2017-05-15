Ledson breaks ground on new Sonoma development

The work fences are up and the bulldozers are busy on West Spain Street as work begins on Steve Ledson's newest development. Sonoma developer Steve Ledson has held building permits for his 2-acre lot on West Spain Street site since December 2016 but initial work on the planned 18-unit housing development - called Nicora Place - was prolonged by the wet winter.

