Leasing school annex idea may be aban...

Leasing school annex idea may be abandoned-1969

Cotati School District trustees learned last week that a proposal for leasing the complex of buildings near the Rohnert Park shopping center is apparently not feasible. Trustees had suggested that leasing the former Sonoma State College buildings might solve the district's problem with overcrowded classrooms and that excess space might be rented to other districts.

