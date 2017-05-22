Le Marais Takes Its Parisian Soul to the Castro

Le Marais will open a third location of French-born owner Patrick Ascanso 's Parisian bakery vision in the Castro next week, offering a brief respite from the blonde wood and hipster aesthetic that most coffee shops in SF have embraced in recent years. The bakery and cafA© is a classic iteration of Ascano and wife Joanna Pulcini-Ascanso's favorite European bakeries, offering old world details with a California attitude.

