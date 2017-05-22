Le Marais Takes Its Parisian Soul to ...

Le Marais Takes Its Parisian Soul to the Castro

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Eater

Le Marais will open a third location of French-born owner Patrick Ascanso 's Parisian bakery vision in the Castro next week, offering a brief respite from the blonde wood and hipster aesthetic that most coffee shops in SF have embraced in recent years. The bakery and cafA© is a classic iteration of Ascano and wife Joanna Pulcini-Ascanso's favorite European bakeries, offering old world details with a California attitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC