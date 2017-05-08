JCPenney sells Buena Park facility for $131 million, will lease facility for now

The troubled retailer announced plans to sell the 1-million-square-foot, 24-acre compound at 6031 Orangethorpe Ave. in February, calling the move "an effort to monetize a lucrative real estate asset." Louis Tomaselli, a senior managing director at JLL, said JCPenney will lease back the center for about a year while CenterPoint looks for a new tenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.