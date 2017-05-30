Jack London Taproom tapped for Corner...

Jack London Taproom tapped for Cornerstone

Friday May 26 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Fans of "The Call of the Wild" will have a new watering hole to toast Sonoma's original Renaissance man late this summer when the Jack London Taproom opens at Cornerstone Sonoma. A passion project for Darius Anderson and Kenwood Investments, the 1,200-square-foot taproom and beer garden is currently deep in the permitting process.

