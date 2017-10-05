Huichica Festival Sonoma Adds Cass Mc...

Huichica Festival Sonoma Adds Cass McCombs & Details Daily Lineups

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JamBase

The 2017 installment of the Huichica Music Festival will take place at the 159-year-old Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma, California on June 9 and 10. Curators )) Presents have detailed the daily lineups for this June's event which was founded by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson . While Avey Tare will no longer be playing the event due to touring conflicts outside of the festival's control, singer-songwriter Cass McCombs has been added to the lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,494
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC