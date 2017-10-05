Huichica Festival Sonoma Adds Cass McCombs & Details Daily Lineups
The 2017 installment of the Huichica Music Festival will take place at the 159-year-old Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma, California on June 9 and 10. Curators )) Presents have detailed the daily lineups for this June's event which was founded by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson . While Avey Tare will no longer be playing the event due to touring conflicts outside of the festival's control, singer-songwriter Cass McCombs has been added to the lineup.
