Huichica East 2017 lineup

Last year, Sonoma, California festival Huichica held its first-ever East Coast installment at at the Chaseholm Farm in Pine Plains, NY . It'll return for its second year on August 25 and 26 with Real Estate, Charles Bradley, Cass McCombs, Marissa Nadler, Doug Tuttle, Meg Baird, MV & EE, Cut Worms , and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.