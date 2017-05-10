Funding plan rejected for making Nova...

Funding plan rejected for making Novatoa s downtown SMART station operational

Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A divided Novato City Council has refused to continue funding a $5.5 million downtown SMART station, leaving in limbo the partially built train station at the city's historic depot. “It's financially irresponsible to build half a station when the city of Novato doesn't have the money to complete it,” said Councilwoman Pat Eklund, who had opposed construction initially and voted Tuesday with Councilwoman Pam Drew against allocating another $1.3 million to finish the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

