From the Archives: The Bike Aid crash
On April 19th, 1991, the last day of a cross-country charity bike ride called "Bike Aid" a driver of a tractor-trailer truck hit four cyclists from behind in Fauquier County, killing two and injuring two others . Holly Ehret, a Sonoma, Calif., resident who had turned 21 last week, and Andrew Appleton, 24, of Acton, Mass., were killed instantly on Route 17 in Fauquier County, about 45 miles southwest of Washington.
