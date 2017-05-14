Editorial: Don't put developmental centers money in general fund
Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators should fully support an idea floating around the Capitol that savings from the upcoming closures of California's three remaining developmental centers should be used to sustain developmental services and not be swept into the Grand Abyss known as the state's general fund. A proposed Assembly resolution to that effect, ACR77, was introduced recently by Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
