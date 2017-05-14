Editorial: Don't put developmental ce...

Editorial: Don't put developmental centers money in general fund

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators should fully support an idea floating around the Capitol that savings from the upcoming closures of California's three remaining developmental centers should be used to sustain developmental services and not be swept into the Grand Abyss known as the state's general fund. A proposed Assembly resolution to that effect, ACR77, was introduced recently by Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC