Dying for a drink: Sommelier mystery in Sonoma
Mystery writer Nadine Nettmann will appear with Marla Cooper at Readers' Books in Sonoma, Saturday June 3, at 2 p.m. To anyone who's uncorked a bottle to reach the mystery within, it's not such a stretch to imagine that the sensory skills that go into evaluating a fine wine might be brought to bear on unraveling a crime. "I thought it would be fun having a character solve mysteries using her deductive wine skills," said Nadine Nettmann, whose Katie Stillwell is the heroine of "Decanting a Murder" and "Uncorking a Lie" , the first two installments of her "Sommelier Mystery" series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC