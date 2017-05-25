Dying for a drink: Sommelier mystery in Sonoma

Mystery writer Nadine Nettmann will appear with Marla Cooper at Readers' Books in Sonoma, Saturday June 3, at 2 p.m. To anyone who's uncorked a bottle to reach the mystery within, it's not such a stretch to imagine that the sensory skills that go into evaluating a fine wine might be brought to bear on unraveling a crime. "I thought it would be fun having a character solve mysteries using her deductive wine skills," said Nadine Nettmann, whose Katie Stillwell is the heroine of "Decanting a Murder" and "Uncorking a Lie" , the first two installments of her "Sommelier Mystery" series.

