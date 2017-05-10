debuts first Jordan Chef's Reserve Caviar by Tsar Nicoulai

It will debut at the Spring at Jordan release party on May 13 with online purchase available beginning May 15. Hand-crafted in collaboration with Jordan Executive Chef Todd Knoll , this small-batch caviar combines Tsar Nicoulai's sustainable methods of high-quality farming in Northern California with Chef Knoll's affinity for the Sonoma Coast, captured through a homemade cure. To create this new caviar, Knoll harvested salt water and kombu from the Sonoma Coast, dehydrated the kombu and then let it infuse with a chilled bath of the collected salt water for three days before kombu was removed and final evaporation occurred, making the caviar's essential cure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordan Winery.