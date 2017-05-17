Canned Wine is the Drink of Summer 2017Frances Dinkelspiel
Sales of canned wine have been increasing over the last few years and the category is poised to go mainstream. In the past year, Hong Lieu Tada, a San Francisco stay-at-home mom, has found a slew of unexpected places to drink wine: She has snuck her favorite vino into hotel rooms and sipped it on the beach in Hawaii .
