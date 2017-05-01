CA: SMART to Sound Train Horns in Petaluma Again Over City's Objection
May 02--Officials at the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit Authority said engineers will resume blowing horns in Petaluma Tuesday, escalating a dispute over a so-called quiet zone the city implemented 11 days ago to dampen the noise. SMART ceased the routine sounding of horns at most Petaluma crossings April 21 while continuing to express concerns to state and federal transportation authorities that the city's actions violated federal law and placed public safety at risk.
