CA: SMART to Sound Train Horns in Pet...

CA: SMART to Sound Train Horns in Petaluma Again Over City's Objection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 02--Officials at the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit Authority said engineers will resume blowing horns in Petaluma Tuesday, escalating a dispute over a so-called quiet zone the city implemented 11 days ago to dampen the noise. SMART ceased the routine sounding of horns at most Petaluma crossings April 21 while continuing to express concerns to state and federal transportation authorities that the city's actions violated federal law and placed public safety at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Brittle Fingers 17,482
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC