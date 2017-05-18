CA: Santa Rosa to Implement Quiet Zones for SMART Tracks Starting June 7
May 19--The city of Santa Rosa will put in place quiet zones for trains traveling through the city starting June 7, joining other North Bay communities in dampening the sound of train horns along the tracks where passenger service is expected to start next month. Santa Rosa's quiet zones will cover all 14 rail crossings in the city, from Bellevue Avenue in the south to San Miguel Avenue in the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC