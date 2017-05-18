CA: Gaps in SMART Train Schedule Pose Dilemma for North Bay Commuters
May 20--Will Mast's office in Novato is so close to a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station that he can hear bells ringing on the trains as they stop and go during test runs. The sound was a promising one for Mast, an environmental engineer who lives in Petaluma, portending relief from his brutal weekday commute on Highway 101.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC