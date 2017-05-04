Boatique winemaker best at Sonoma tas...

Boatique winemaker best at Sonoma tasting

18 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

PETALUMA >> Luke Bass was confused when he received a call from the Boatique Winery staff telling him of his sudden fame. It took a moment before they got around to telling Bass he had been named Winemaker of the Competition at the North of the Gate Wine Competition in Sonoma County.

