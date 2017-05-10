BJ Blanchard: Notes from Glen Ellen, ...

BJ Blanchard: Notes from Glen Ellen, May 5

Around 50 of the Glen Ellen faithful showed up at the Glen Ellen Community Church last month for an illustrated talk on the roads and bridges of Glen Ellen. Organized by the Glen Ellen Historical Society, the talk was delivered by Arthur Dawson, a local ecologist and cultural historian.

