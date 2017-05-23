Bill Lynch: My mind's in the gutter -...

Bill Lynch: My mind's in the gutter - with memories of Sonoma Bowl, that is

Adam and Jenny Kovacs announced in March their intent to lease 5,000 square feet in the Olde Bowl Center, behind his fitness club to open a bowling alley, bar and restaurant called Noma Bowl. The first time was in 1958 when plans were first revealed to build a new bowling alley at that location on Highway 12. I was a sophomore at Sonoma Valley High School at the time.

