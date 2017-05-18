And the Grinstead played on: A look a...

And the Grinstead played on: A look at the Plaza amphitheater

The Grinstead Amphitheatre has been the go-to place for jazz concerts, grape stomps and hula shows for more than 80 years, and this season the live entertainment at the Tuesday Night Farmers Market is added to its schedule on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. Farmers market music has, until this year, been played on the "horseshoe lawn" in front of City Hall every week, and moving the music for half of the shows - on an every-other-week basis - to the Grinstead was met with skepticism by some market regulars who like the party front and center, and wished it would stay that way.

