And the Grinstead played on: A look at the Plaza amphitheater
The Grinstead Amphitheatre has been the go-to place for jazz concerts, grape stomps and hula shows for more than 80 years, and this season the live entertainment at the Tuesday Night Farmers Market is added to its schedule on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. Farmers market music has, until this year, been played on the "horseshoe lawn" in front of City Hall every week, and moving the music for half of the shows - on an every-other-week basis - to the Grinstead was met with skepticism by some market regulars who like the party front and center, and wished it would stay that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC