With eye toward offshore oil drilling, President Trump seeks review of Pacific marine sanctuaries

Friday Apr 28 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Working to dismantle his predecessor's environmental legacy, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Friday that could lead to the erosion of environmental protections in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With one day left to rack up accomplishments before he reaches his 100th day in office, Trump will order his interior secretary to review an Obama-era plan that dictates which locations are open to offshore drilling, with the goal of the new administration to expand operations.

