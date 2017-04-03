Von Hawley and Jacobsen offer collage classes

Sonoma artists Barbara Jacobsen and Audrey Von Hawley of the Sonoma Collage Studio are offering three Saturday introductory workshops for collage artists starting in April at the Sonoma Collage Studio in El Verano. "We have created a welcoming place to explore the simple, fun, and accessible medium of collage in a friendly, supportive environment," said Jacobsen.

