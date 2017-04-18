Violinist Nigel Armstrong's got the w...

Violinist Nigel Armstrong's got the world on a string

World-class wine and food aren't the only exports for which Sonoma is known - it's also the hometown of internationally acclaimed classical violinist Nigel Armstrong. Armstrong returns to the Sonoma spotlight on April 23 at Vintage House, for a Sunday performance as part of the Sonoma Classical Music Society's current season.

