Vintage Festical poster contest deadline is May 15
Every year, the Vintage Festival provides poster artists an opportunity to let their work be seen by thousands of visitors to Sonoma. According to Festival organizer Maria Toimil, the poster design contest committee looks for a design that displays the colorful history, heritage or scenic environment of the Valley of the Moon, as well as the theme chosen for the year.
