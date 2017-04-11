Video: Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered In Sonoma Den
Wildlife researchers in Sonoma County who have been tracking "clusters" of activity among mountain lions came upon a rare sighting of ten-day-old mountain lion kittens in a den last Friday. They managed to take the video above of the three kittens from a distance, and thus you don't hear any sound coming out of the kitten's mouth that appears to be meowing.
