"Unleashed" to screen in Sonoma on April 17
"Sonoma students need a reason to smile right now," said Creekside High School teacher Walt Williams in reference to the recent death of SVHS senior Brandon Barmore. To that end, SVHS parent Laura Stanfield, with help with Roger Rhoten and the Sonoma International Film Festival staff, has arranged for a free showing of the comedy, "Unleashed," for students on Monday, April 17. The producers of the comedy had already offered the film for a free showing for festival volunteers that evening and they quickly said "yes" to Stanfield's request for a matinee showing for students, all of whom are on holiday on April 17. "Unleashed" is a tale of dating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC