"Unleashed" to screen in Sonoma on Ap...

"Unleashed" to screen in Sonoma on April 17

4 hrs ago

"Sonoma students need a reason to smile right now," said Creekside High School teacher Walt Williams in reference to the recent death of SVHS senior Brandon Barmore. To that end, SVHS parent Laura Stanfield, with help with Roger Rhoten and the Sonoma International Film Festival staff, has arranged for a free showing of the comedy, "Unleashed," for students on Monday, April 17. The producers of the comedy had already offered the film for a free showing for festival volunteers that evening and they quickly said "yes" to Stanfield's request for a matinee showing for students, all of whom are on holiday on April 17. "Unleashed" is a tale of dating.

