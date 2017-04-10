Tribute to longtime Sebastiani Theatre impresario Roger Rhoten

You can help keep the Sebastiani Theatre doors open with a tribute to Diana and Roger Rhoten by attending a dinner, watching Roger's favorite movies, listening to music, watching his magic, and dance the evening away, starting with Dinner & Magic with the Rhotens on April 28 at Suite D, followed by screening of "Cinema Paradiso" and entertainment . The Sebastiani Theatre has been run successfully for 25 years by Diana and Roger Rhoten and now the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation has a new long-term lease with plans underway to improve construction without harming history.

