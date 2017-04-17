The Sustainable Tourism Observatory of Sonoma, California, becomes...
United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website Located in California , the Sonoma County Sustainable Tourism Observatory is the latest member having successfully joined the World Tourism Organization International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories . This comes in a very unique momentum as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development is being celebrated worldwide.
