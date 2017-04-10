The Easter bunny is coming to Sonoma on April 15
The annual Easter egg hunt on the Sonoma Plaza is hosted each year by the Soroptomist International of Sonoma Valley. This year's event will take place at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 15, behind City Hall.
