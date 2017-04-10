Sonoma's West Napa Street hotel heade...

Sonoma's West Napa Street hotel headed for final EIR

14 hrs ago

Thursday night's Planning Commission meeting takes up the long-delayed consideration of the Environmental Impact Report for Hotel Project Sonoma, in the first block of West Napa Street. The commission is set to consider a Final Environmental Impact Report on the proposal - and possibly approve a Use Permit and Site Design and Architectural Review, subject to conditions of approval and a mitigation monitoring program.

