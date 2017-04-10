Sonoma's Springs neighborhood to welcome new shopping center
Marco Vailetti is the developer behind the new shopping complex that will be going up fast this spring on Highway 12. One more piece of the Springs transformational puzzle will fall into place this summer when a new shopping plaza opens on Highway 12, adjacent to the Fetters Apartments complex. Marco Vailetti's family trust has owned the three parcels on Highway 12, just south of Sonoma Charter School, for more than 40 years.
