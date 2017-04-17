Sonoma writer's group publishes anthology
The reading and book-loving public is invited for a wine reception and author reading at Readers Books at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. The event celebrates the recent publication of the Sonoma Writers Alliances', "Anthology, Volume I." Several of the book's authors will offer readings of essays, plays and poetry. Previous know as the Friday's Writers Group when formed in 1995, the Sonoma Writers Alliance has spawned other writing groups and enjoys the presence of a couple of the original members, still active in the weekly gatherings.
