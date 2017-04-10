Sonoma Valley police blotter, April 11
A Kenwood woman is being held on numerous felony charges including elder abuse after she reportedly pushed her 72-year-old mother into walls, door jams and the fireplace causing visible injuries in an incident on April 2. The daughter also reportedly took her mother's cell phone and removed a phone cable from the wall. Deputies arrested Amy Davis, 43, of Kenwood, on felony false imprisonment, felony elder abuse, felony damaging power lines, damaging a wireless communications device and a probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC