Sonoma Valley police blotter, April 11

A Kenwood woman is being held on numerous felony charges including elder abuse after she reportedly pushed her 72-year-old mother into walls, door jams and the fireplace causing visible injuries in an incident on April 2. The daughter also reportedly took her mother's cell phone and removed a phone cable from the wall. Deputies arrested Amy Davis, 43, of Kenwood, on felony false imprisonment, felony elder abuse, felony damaging power lines, damaging a wireless communications device and a probation violation.

