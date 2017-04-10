Sonoma Valley Ed Foundation to host breakfast on April 27

"I want the community to know what I know about the progress we are making, and the struggles that sometimes hold us back," said Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Louann Carlomagno. To that end, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation is inviting the community to take part in a newly revived State of the Schools Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Sonoma Golf Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.