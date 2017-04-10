Sonoma students perform - Beauty and the Beast'
Disney's "Beauty and the Beauty Jr." is playing at the Adele Harrison multipurpose room at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney's 1991 animated feature film. The cast contains approximately 50 students led by Amee Alioto and Ellen Gruenhagen.
