Sonoma students perform - Beauty and ...

Sonoma students perform - Beauty and the Beast'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Disney's "Beauty and the Beauty Jr." is playing at the Adele Harrison multipurpose room at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney's 1991 animated feature film. The cast contains approximately 50 students led by Amee Alioto and Ellen Gruenhagen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu XVE--PJ 17,471
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC