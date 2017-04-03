Sonoma students paint pets for Pets Lifeline

The April exhibit at the Sonoma Arts Guild spotlights 50 small acrylic pet portraits painted by students in grades 5-8 at the Presentation School. An opening night reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7. "Pets Lifeline is a treasure in our community, taking in all rescued cats and dogs, bringing them back to health, training them, walking them, providing great food, arranging veterinary care, spaying/neutering, and most of all, loving and nurturing them," says Jackie Lee of the Sonoma Arts Guild.

