Sonoma students paint pets for Pets Lifeline
The April exhibit at the Sonoma Arts Guild spotlights 50 small acrylic pet portraits painted by students in grades 5-8 at the Presentation School. An opening night reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7. "Pets Lifeline is a treasure in our community, taking in all rescued cats and dogs, bringing them back to health, training them, walking them, providing great food, arranging veterinary care, spaying/neutering, and most of all, loving and nurturing them," says Jackie Lee of the Sonoma Arts Guild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC