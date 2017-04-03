Sonoma Springs Brewery is now canning its popular beers
Sonoma Springs Brewery, on Riverside Drive, spent most of Tuesday, March 28, canning three of its beers - Kolsch, Subliminal Gold IPA and HaziCali North East inspired IPA. The sixteen-ounce cans will be available for purchase in the taproom and at various locations throughout the Bay Area.
