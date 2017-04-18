Sonoma Soroptomists to stage fashion show on May 6

Spring fashions from Chicos, Angelique Boutique and Artifax will be seen on the runway on May 6 at the Soroptimist International Sonoma Valley Club's lunch and "Head Over Heels for Fashion" show. Miss Sonoma County Kristina Schmuhl - along with members of the Sonoma Women's Club, Newcomers Club, Rotary Club, Soroptimists Club, Inkidu Winery and High School Boosters Club - will be models, accompanied by music provided by Nat Aslaksen.

