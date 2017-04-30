Sonoma schools deal with late Caltrans comment
The Sonoma Valley Unified School District board is set Wednesday to approve a mitigated negative declaration plan for the new drop-off point at Sonoma Valley High When the district put the plan out, it accepted comments for 30 days. Caltrans comment came in on the 31st day.
