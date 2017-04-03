Sonoma Raceway educates teens on distracted driving
Behind the wheel, Arthur Lee, from Hanna Boys Center, prepares to run the driving course with instructor Ken Fukuda. Distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle accidents, and teens - who rely on texting to keep in touch with friends - are a particularly vulnerable group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC