Sonoma Planning Commission charged with Brown Act violation

A March 23 late evening discussion by a weary Planning Commission, following almost four hours of discussion on the First Street East project, has turned into a headache for the city and the already-besieged commission. The law office of Rose M. Zoia, acting on behalf of the North of Mission Neighborhood Association , on April 7 filed a letter accusing the commission of violating the Brown Act during the meeting's final 24 minutes.

