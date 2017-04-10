Sonoma mourns passing of Frank Louis Mazzone
Mazzone was born and raised in Jamestown, New York and was the tenth and last child of immigrant parents, Gaetano and Lucia Tedesco Mazzone. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 where he was trained as an aviation machinist and soon placed in Navy officer training program at Yale University.
