Sonoma makes LA Times 'bucket list'
Downtown Sonoma is a must-visit in California, according to the Los Angeles Times. Listed on Monday on the Times' California Bucket List, a "daily guide to essential California adventures," Sonoma Plaza joined Golden State destinations such as the Grammy Museum in downtown L.A., Malibu's Paradise Cove, Tadich Grill in San Francisco and Sutter's Fort in Sacramento.
