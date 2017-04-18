Sonoma is on - LA Times' bucket list

8 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The once little town of Sonoma just made the Los Angeles Times' bucket list of places to visit, compiled by L.A. Times travel writers. Among Sonoma's attributes contributing to this status are "a bustling central plaza, the last Franciscan mission and a unique revolutionary history" and relates a fairly good history of Sonoma and the Bear Flag Revolt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

