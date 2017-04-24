Sonoma Hotel EIR appealed
Two days before the Planning Commission was to consider the use permit and "design review" of the Hotel Project Sonoma, the city officials received an appeal challenging the commission's certification earlier this month of the project's Environmental Impact Report. The filing of the appeal forced city officials to pull consideration of the use permit and design review off of Thursday's agenda, and will send the dispute over the EIR to the City Council for consideration at a later date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC