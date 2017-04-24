Sonoma Hotel EIR appealed

Sonoma Hotel EIR appealed

Two days before the Planning Commission was to consider the use permit and "design review" of the Hotel Project Sonoma, the city officials received an appeal challenging the commission's certification earlier this month of the project's Environmental Impact Report. The filing of the appeal forced city officials to pull consideration of the use permit and design review off of Thursday's agenda, and will send the dispute over the EIR to the City Council for consideration at a later date.

