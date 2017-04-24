Sonoma Climate March to have its day in the sun

Long before the Nov. 8 presidential election, the "People's Climate March and Rally" was planned for April 29 - but with the new administration's expressed plans to reverse a plethora of environmental protections, climate march participants are more catalyzed than ever. The date also marks President Trump's 100th day in office, an irony not lost on local march organizers of the Sonoma Climate Coalition, which in concert with the national environmental advocacy group 350.org, plans to optimize Saturday's rally to protest the rollback of many Obama-era climate protections.

