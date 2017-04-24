Sonoma Climate March to have its day ...

Sonoma Climate March to have its day in the sun

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Long before the Nov. 8 presidential election, the "People's Climate March and Rally" was planned for April 29 - but with the new administration's expressed plans to reverse a plethora of environmental protections, climate march participants are more catalyzed than ever. The date also marks President Trump's 100th day in office, an irony not lost on local march organizers of the Sonoma Climate Coalition, which in concert with the national environmental advocacy group 350.org, plans to optimize Saturday's rally to protest the rollback of many Obama-era climate protections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Ethyl 17,479
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC