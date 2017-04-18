Sonoma City Council confirms commitme...

Sonoma City Council confirms commitment to diversity

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

In case there was any doubt: the City of Sonoma "rejects bigotry in all of its formsa does not tolerate discriminationa and will proactively work to ensure the rights and privileges of everyone in Sonoma." That was at the heart of the resolution passed unanimously by the Sonoma City Council last Monday, adding Sonoma to the list of North Bay municipalities publicly declaring a commitment to diversity in the wake of recent threats of a federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

