SMART quiet zone OKa d for Petaluma; Marin to start process
Federal rules will allow Petaluma to immediately operate a no-horn “quiet zone” along SMART railroad tracks in the city, but Marin will likely hold off until system testing is complete. The Federal Railroad Administration on Wednesday gave verbal affirmation that Petaluma is within its rights to begin the quiet zone, even though testing of the rail system has not been completed, said Farhad Mansourian, general manager of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency, at a meeting of the train board in Petaluma.
